Four people have now been arrested for allegedly entering closed roads during today's Isle of Man TT racing programme.
In a statement posted on social media, the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Three individuals on pushbikes have just been stopped riding on Peel Road. They have subsequently been arrested for entering a closed road and are currently en route to Police Headquarters.
‘This is a further reminder that the roads remain closed for today's racing. Please stay at your location until the Roads Open car passes you. This will only be at the conclusion of today's Senior Race.’
The arrests follow an earlier incident at around 2.30pm when police arrested a spectator who allegedly crossed a closed section of the TT course at Cronk-y-Voddy.
A spokesperson said at the time: ‘Officers have just responded to a spectator crossing the closed road at Cronk-Y-Voddy whereby they have been arrested.’
The incidents happened during a day of racing on the Mountain Course.
Roads around the TT course have been closed since 11am, with Michael Dunlop winning the second Supersport race earlier in the afternoon.
Police have repeatedly warned spectators and members of the public not to enter closed roads while the course remains live.
Under TT road closure regulations, it is an offence to ride, drive or walk onto a closed section of the course. Roads remain closed until the official Roads Open car has completed its lap at the conclusion of the day's racing programme.
There are designated crossing points, known as corridors, where people can cross the course during breaks in the schedule when authorised to do so.
Earlier in the day, a police spokesperson said: ‘This is a reminder not to enter or cross the TT Course whilst it remains closed as there are still fast moving vehicles and motorcycles moving in between races.’
The Senior TT is scheduled to conclude this evening, after which the Roads Open car will complete a lap of the course before the roads are reopened to the public.