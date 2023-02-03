A man who drove while he was still disqualified has been fined £1,000.
Paul Ian Carey was banned back in 1999 but had not retaken his test after the ban ended.
Magistrates also endorsed the 53-year-old’s licence with six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police spoke to Carey in Tower Street in Ramsey after he was seen driving a Range Rover Vogue on October 28, at 12.20pm.
Checks confirmed that he had not taken the extended driving test as ordered by the court after his five-year disqualification in 1999.
His provisional licence had also expired.
Defence advocate Peter Russell handed in letters of reference for Carey, who lives at Coast Road in Jurby.
Mr Russell said that, after the ban, his client had adapted his life and become used to not having a driving licence.
He said he had completed the drink-driving rehabilitation course as required and obtained a provisional licence, fully intending to take his test, but had never got around to it as he was not driving.
The advocate said that Carey’s provisional licence had then expired and he had not renewed it.
‘On the day in question, Mr Carey went into Ramsey with an employee who was driving,’ said Mr Russell.
‘He took the stupid decision to move the vehicle a relatively short distance, closer to a supplier to collect goods.’
The advocate said that his client had only driven the vehicle from Albert Street to Tower Street in Ramsey.
Mr Russell referred to the police statement, which said that Carey had fully co-operated and taken responsibility for his actions.
‘He is in the process of getting his full licence,’ he added.
Magistrates chair Geoff Collier said that it was an unusual case with the disqualification being so long ago, and told Carey: ‘You hardly need me to tell you that this was a very silly mistake.’
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and was given three months to pay both the fine and costs.