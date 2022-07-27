My client should have taken police advice and gone home
Subscribe newsletter
An offender who confronted a group of men has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly.
Christopher Daniel David Murray was arrested after an incident outside the Bay Hotel in Port Erin.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police initially saw Murray, who lives at Clifton Terrace, Douglas, outside La Gusto Pizza in Port Erin at 7.30pm on July 16.
He was said to be smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet and was given a warning about his behaviour.
However, at 10.30pm, police saw Murray again, this time outside the Bay Hotel.
He was leaning against a wall during a fireworks display but was then seen walking over to a group of males and barging into one of them.
Murray then squared up to one of the men, pressing his head against his, before being arrested.
The court heard that he was fined £650 for common assault in February, after punching a bouncer in the chest at 1886 bar.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty and to give credit for his client’s guilty plea.
‘Mr Murray accepts that he should have simply just gone home and taken police advice. He accepts he’s overdone it,’ said the advocate.
Mr Wood said that there had been an issue between Murray and the group of males earlier on, so they had not been strangers who he approached.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per week.