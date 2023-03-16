She was officially appointed to the role by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and will be sworn in at a later date.
Miss Braidwood will assist the High Bailiff in carrying out the High Bailiff’s functions across the summary courts.
She could preside over lower-level criminal cases and sometimes send more serious cases to the higher court, the Court of General Gaol, where longer sentences can be imposed.
She will also be required to assist the Deemsters with the workload of the High Court, including family matters and small claims arbitration.
The post became vacant following a domino effect started by current High Bailiff Jayne Hughes announcing her retirement in September 2022.
Mrs Hughes is leaving the role after four years in the role and spent eight years as Deputy High Bailiff.
Miss Braidwood will take her new job following the appointment of the current Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks as the new High Bailiff.
A government spokesperson said that Mr Brooks would be sworn in and take up the position of High Bailiff in September.
Miss Braidwood is a graduate of Dundee and Northumbria universities and the Inns of Court School of Law.
She was called to the Manx Bar in October 2002 and following a short period with a local law firm, has been a Prosecuting advocate in the Isle of Man since August 2003.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Throughout her career, Miss Braidwood has developed a wide range of legal experience and has an excellent working knowledge of the courts of the Isle of Man.’
Miss Braidwood said: ‘I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed as Deputy High Bailiff.
‘I look forward to serving the people of the Isle of Man in my new role and welcome the new challenges that lie ahead.’