Offender assaulted his partner and 14-yr-old

A man who assaulted his girlfriend and a 14-year-old boy has been given a suspended sentence.

Simon David Lomax admitted the offences and was sentenced to six months in custody, suspended for two years.

He was also made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the boy.

We previously reported that a witness saw Lomax walking on Demesne Road in Douglas with his then-girlfriend on March 6.

He was walking in the middle of the road and she was telling him to get off the road.

Lomax was then said to have punched her on the left side of her face, but fortunately no injury was caused.

The woman did not want to make a formal complaint and was said to be in court to support Lomax despite the relationship being over, but the case proceeded based on the witness account.

On August 14 last year, Lomax and 27-year-old Craig Jack Anderson, who lives in Demesne Road, attacked a 14-year-old boy on Sydney Street in Douglas.

Anderson was said to have body-charged the boy causing him to drop his phone, then threw multiple punches at him.

Lomax, who lives at Ballafletcher Road in Douglas, was also said to have body-charged the teenager, but then to have come off worse when the boy pushed Lomax to the ground.

Anderson was sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery in December for the assault as well as other separate offences.

On August 25, Lomax was a passenger in a stolen vehicle.

The driver, Christopher James Christian, aged 36, of Sumark Croft, Douglas, was put on probation for 18 months after he was stopped by a have-a-go hero whose car he had stolen.

Lomax was a passenger in that car and managed to escape but was identified later.

Initially he denied that offence but then changed his plea to guilty a week before a trial was set to take place.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge asked magistrates to follow the sentencing recommendation of a probation report, which had suggested a suspended sentence.

barging

Ms Dodge said that Lomax had had minimal involvement in the incident with the 14-year-old, only barging into him.

Of the motoring offence, the advocate said that her client had spent a night in custody after being arrested and that the vehicle had not been damaged.

Ms Dodge said that the incident with the woman had taken place the week before the trial for the motoring offence was due to take place, so emotions had been heightened.

‘We can’t say Mr Lomax is a lightly convicted man, but from 2017 to September 2021 he has gone four years without being before the courts,’ said the advocate.

‘That shows his ability to change and keep on the straight and narrow.

‘The two incidents with codefendants, we would submit he was not the instigator or mastermind, he was simply there for the ride.’

Ms Dodge went on to say that Lomax had self-referred to the drug and alcohol team and was trying to find accommodation away from peers who he felt were a negative influence on him.

Magistrates sentenced Lomax to three months in custody for each common assault offence, to run consecutively, with no separate penalty for the motoring offence. He has no driving licence but if he applies for one there will be eight points on it.