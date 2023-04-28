A 59-year-old man has been bound over to keep the peace for 12 months after an incident with paramedics.
Christopher McEvoy was initially charged with provoking behaviour but that charge was withdrawn after he agreed to accept the binding order.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that paramedics were sent to McEvoy’s home, at James Street, Douglas, on February 22.
He was described as ‘feeling in crisis’ but after paramedics arrived, told them: ‘You can go now, I feel in a better place.’
However, they were still concerned for him so they continued to talk to him.
This was said to have prompted McEvoy’s attitude to change and he then made threats to harm himself.
Mr Swain said that there was no suggestion the defendant was going to harm the paramedics but it was a difficult situation.
Police arrived and he was subsequently arrested.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that his client denied making any threats but accepted that he didn’t behave in a manner which could be expected of a reasonable person, and that there had been a breach of the peace.
The binding order has a recognisance of £500.