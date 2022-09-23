Offender drove while he was banned

Subscribe newsletter
A banned driver has admitted driving while he was disqualified as well as having no insurance or tax.
Jamie Shaun Robinson’s ban had ended but he had not taken an extended driving test at the end of the disqualification as required.
Robinson was banned from driving for three years in November 2018 for driving while under the influence of cannabis.
The latest offences were committed while 22-year-old Robinson was subject to a suspended sentence, imposed last year at the Court of General Gaol Delivery, for being concerned in supplying cannabis.
Magistrates committed him to the higher court for sentencing on the latest matters, to appear on October 4, where any action regarding the suspended sentence could also be taken.
Police found that his vehicle licence had expired and he had failed to take his test after his ban.
Robinson said that he only held a provisional licence.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil said that Robinson had failed his theory test twice by just one or two points.
Ms Cooil asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, and to contact probation and co-operate with the preparation of the report.