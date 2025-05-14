A man who took his partner’s car without consent and drove it without insurance or a licence has been fined £1,200.
Misael Antonio Sotelo appeared before magistrates recently and entered guilty pleas to all three offences.
The 40-year-old’s licence was also endorsed with six points.
He said he wanted to go to the hospital, but she told him he was not allowed to use her car, and suggested he get a taxi.
However, a short time later, when she went outside, she saw that her vehicle was gone.
The defendant, who was said to hold a provisional licence, was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, and assisted by a Spanish interpreter.
Ms Shimmin asked the court to deal with the offences by way of financial penalties, but said that her client had no income, as his partner provided it, and now had difficulties with an address as he was not welcome back at the property.
The advocate said that Sotelo said he had £500 in savings, but was also now eligible for benefits, and was looking for work.
Ms Shimmin said that the defendant had been volunteering at the hospital and had been panicking about how to get there on the day in question.
She added that Soleto had spent two nights in custody after his arrest.
Magistrates fined the defendant £700 for taking the car and £500 for driving without insurance, with no separate penalty for the licence offence.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £10 per week.