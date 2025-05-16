The A18 Mountain Road has been closed this afternoon following a road traffic collision, police have confirmed.
It’s expected to be shut for around five hours.
The closure is in place from the Bungalow to Lheaney Road, Ramsey.
In a statement issued around 1.35pm on Friday, May 16, the Isle of Man Constabulary said the road is expected to remain closed until around 7pm while emergency services deal with the incident.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
A police spokesperson added: ‘A further update will be issued in due course.’
Isle of Man Today has contacted the Isle of Man Constabulary for further details.