Offender fined for making nuisance 999 calls

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 58-year-old Douglas man has been fined £500 for making nuisance 999 calls.

Christopher McEvoy admitted two counts of the offence and was also given a 12-month licensing ban by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.

The court heard that McEvoy, who lives at James Street, had made the calls on May 20 and May 30.

A probation report said that McEvoy was clearly struggling and had been an alcoholic for 40 years, drinking on a daily basis.

The report said that this was a ‘sad case’ as McEvoy was refusing to accept any help and had said that he planned to continue with his alcohol use.

He said that he made his own spirits at home and was intoxicated when he called 999.

The probation report said: ‘There are times when he recognises he does need help and he contacts the emergency services joint control room to look for assistance.’

Probation Services said that they would be referring him to the vulnerable adults team in the hope that he would accept some help.

Defence advocate Jane Gray said: ‘Mr McEvoy is at times struggling and falling down into low points. Unfortunately that has resulted in him panicking and reaching out to emergency services.

‘In his own words, he felt he was in a “bad place”.

‘It is unfortunate he doesn’t feel able to accept support.’

Ms Gray said that McEvoy’s 999 calls had not been vexatious or malicious but had been made when he was distressed.

The court heard that he is already paying fines until October 2023.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told McEvoy that she hoped he would contact his GP as he had promised to do during a previous court appearance, as this would be a gateway to help.