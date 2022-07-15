Offender had a joint before driving

A 28-year-old man who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000.

Thomas Bridson was arrested after a drug wipe test produced a positive result for the class B drug.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also banned him from driving for 12 months.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Bridson, who lives at Governor’s Hill, Douglas, was seen driving a Volkswagen Passat on Groudle Road in Onchan on February 9 at 9.30pm.

He was stopped by police and said to be smelling of cannabis.

The drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and he was subsequently arrested.

At police headquarters a blood sample was taken which later produced a result of 4.4 micrograms per litre of blood.

The legal limit is two.

During a police interview, Bridson said he had smoked a joint half an hour before driving.

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

Defence advocate John Wright handed in two letters of reference for his client and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea, entered at the earliest opportunity.

Mr Wright said that Bridson had had recent upsets in his life which he would not go into in open court.

The advocate pointed out that the reading was not as important as it would be in a drink-driving case.

Mr Wright said that Bridson’s employment involved driving so it was not guaranteed that it would continue after the inevitable ban.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that Bridson’s references were excellent, particularly the one from his employer, and that he hoped they could find him an alternative role.

He was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.