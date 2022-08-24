Subscribe newsletter
A 29-year-old man has been fined £300 for possessing the class C drug diazepam.
Liam Bradley was arrested outside Bordello nightclub with 14 tablets in a blister pack.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police spoke to Bradley, who lives at Springfield Avenue, Douglas, on May 3 at 12.45am.
He was in a car outside Bordello and a search found the blister pack of valium which was valued by police at between £7 and £14.
Bradley told officers that he was prescribed the drug so he was given 14 days to produce his prescription, but he failed to do so.
The court heard that he has previous convictions for possessing cocaine in March 2021 and May 2021
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for credit to be given for his client’s admissions to police that the drug was his.
Mr Kermode said that he was not prescribed it but used it to help him sleep.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes ordered Bradley to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits