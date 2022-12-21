A 28-year-old who punched a man in the face outside Government Buildings has been fined £600 for common assault.
Jack James Sullivan was also ordered to pay his victim £500 compensation.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Sullivan was seen in the altercation with another male on December 17 at 12.30am, by a special constable.
Sullivan was seen punching the man in the face which resulted in him suffering heavy bruising around the eye, as well as cuts and grazes.
He was arrested and taken to police headquarters where he made a full admission to the offence during an interview.
Sullivan told police that he had perceived that his friend was in danger.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Glover said that it had been a single punch incident and that Sullivan wanted to apologise to the victim.
‘He was out for Christmas and things have unfortunately gone very sour,’ said the advocate.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered Sullivan, who lives at Woodbourne Square in Douglas, to pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month