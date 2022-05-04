Offender sentenced for disorderly behaviour at 1886

A pub-goer has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at 1886 bar.

Ryan Ali Mahmoud El Meligy pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 24-year-old El Meligy was at the pub in Regent Street in Douglas on the afternoon of May 2 with another man.

He was told by door staff that he was banned from the bar, something which he disputes.

The designated official subsequently asked him to leave and El Meligy and the other man were said to have become abusive.

The other man, who is on police bail until May 19, was said to have been more responsible for the verbal abuse, but El Meligy accepted that his own behaviour had fallen below what was reasonable.

The duo were escorted out but an argument then ensued outside later when El Meligy’s friend returned.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood entered a basis of plea for his client, which was accepted by the prosecution, and in which El Meligy, who lives in Tromode Road, Douglas, said: ‘I had not been previously banned, the person I was with had been.

shouting

‘I didn’t return to the bar and stand outside shouting.’

Mr Wood said: ‘As we have heard the police were contacted after the two men left the bar in the belief the two men were outside, but Mr El Meligy wasn’t one of the men who returned.

‘The designated official was content for the matter to be dropped after they left the bar but the police then became involved.

‘Mr El Meligy does accept he was intoxicated at the time. It’s regrettable it was around lunchtime and there were families in the bar, but it was limited to words alone, so perhaps not the most serious of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises offences.’

The advocate went on to ask for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his remorse.

‘As a result, he spent some time in a police cell,’ said Mr Wood.

‘He should have left when he was asked, and without opening his mouth.’

Deputy High Bailiff Mr Brooks said that he had noted El Meligy’s previous convictions, but had taken into account that they had been slowing down.