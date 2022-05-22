Offender who harassed his ex could end up in prison

A man who harassed his ex-partner over almost a four-month period could be sent to jail.

Glenn Gillon sent the woman a topless image as well as texting, emailing and telephoning her, despite having already been warned about his behaviour by police.

The 47-year-old pleaded guilty will be sentenced on June 30 after a probation report has been prepared.

He was said to have a previous similar conviction from nine years ago involving a different complainant.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told magistrates that Gillon was previously in a relationship with the woman but it ended in 2016.

In June 2021 he was given advice by police about his behaviour after a report by the woman.

However, from October 25 Gillon was said to have called her from a withheld number and sent her emails.

On December 15, Gillon, who lives at North View, Peel, was sent a letter from an advocate regarding his behaviour.

However, he still continued texting, emailing and telephoning the woman.

He was also said to have sent the topless image and sent a message saying that he did not want to see her out, as well as making comments about false allegations made against her.

On January 22 this year, the woman said she was in Cowley’s chemist in Atholl Place in Peel when Gillon knocked on the window.

He was then said to have texted her with a comment about her appearance.

The harassment was said to have occurred over a period between October 25, 2021, and February 15, 2022.

Police subsequently arrested him for conduct amounting to harassment but Gillon denied the allegation, saying he had only texted the woman about their child.

Ms Hunt said that an application would be made for a restraining order when sentencing takes place.

Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

Magistrates ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.