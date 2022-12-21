A 30-year-old man has admitted making nuisance 999 calls.
Aidan Christopher Bainton persistently called emergency services and the civil defence between December 8 and 10.
Bainton will be sentenced on January 31 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Bainton started calling 999 on December 8 at 5.05am.
He continued to call the number, claiming that he was being abused by unknown people, trying to do things to him.
The emergency services operator said that Bainton sounded intoxicated.
Bainton terminated a call and the crisis referral team were contacted due to concerns for him.
However, when they called Bainton he terminated the calls.
Bainton then called the civil defence and 999 again, without good reason, using a different name and claiming he was requesting protection.
Despite the calls, Bainton told the operator he was ‘safe and well’.
During a further 999 call he said: ‘Is it unlawful to think about terrorist activities?
‘I’m going to have a very good time on Christmas Eve.’
This was perceived by police as a potential threat.
During a police interview, Bainton handed in a prepared statement, in which he said that he was using 999 to report a crime but accepting that there were more appropriate ways of doing so.
In August, Bainton was sentenced to 18 months probation, for wasting police time, after he threatened to start a fire at his home, sparking a six-and a-half hour siege with police.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for a report from probation to be prepared, relating to his client’s progress with the 18-month order.
Bainton’s probation officer said that there were also concerns over his mental health.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the probation report consider all sentencing options, including custody.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to reside at his home address, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.