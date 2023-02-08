A man who has admitted possessing more than 33,000 indecent images of children will be sentenced next month.
Daniel John Carpenter, aged 41, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of the offence and will be sentenced on March 31 at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the High Bailiff that police executed a search warrant at Carpenter’s home on December 19 last year.
They seized various electronic devices which were then analysed.
Carpenter was initially charged with seven counts of possessing indecent images of children and his case adjourned while more devices were being analysed.
On Thursday, those seven charges were withdrawn and replaced with the 14 new ones.
When Carpenter was initially charged, the images found at that time had been categorised using the Copine scale, which assesses the severity of images from one to five, with five being the most severe.
A total of 3,340 images were found at level one, 175 at level two, 870 at level three, 945 at level four, 43 at level five, and 26,692 which had not been categorised.
No breakdown has yet been given relating to the new total of images and charges.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge agreed that the case was not suitable for the lower court and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Carpenter to the higher court.
The case will be due for mention on March 17 with sentencing taking place on March 31.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.