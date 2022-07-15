Offender who was drunk at Onchan Park event had to be restrained using Pava spray

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 36-year-old offender has been fined £250 after admitting being drunk and disorderly at the ‘Party in the Park’ in Onchan.

Gavin Donald Thomas Faragher was restrained using Pava spray during his arrest.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that Faragher was at the event on June 25 at Onchan Park.

He was said to have been arguing with his ex-girlfriend and swearing repeatedly while a number of young children were present.

Faragher, who lives at Ashley Park in Onchan, was described as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes.

He was escorted out of a tent and arrested, but as police were taking him to their van, he became aggressive and swore at officers.

Police used Pava spray to restrain him and he was taken to police headquarters.

Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had been preparing to leave the tent and was buying a last round, but not a drink for himself.

Mr Glover said that he had gotten into an argument with his ex-partner and accepted that his behaviour was disorderly.

‘There were no complaints by the bar staff, the public, or security,’ said Mr Glover.

The advocate said that Faragher had spent a night in the cells after the incident.