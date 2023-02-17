A 76-year-old Douglas man who admitted possessing more than 2,000 indecent images of children has been jailed.
Sentencing Peter Alan Quirk to 32 months custody with a two year extended licence, Deemster Cook said these were ‘the most appalling set of these offences I have seen in the three years I’ve been here’.
He has also been given a sexual harm prevention order and indefinite registration on the sex offender register.
The court heard that Quirk had previously admitted to having more than 2,000 indecent images of children on his computer, some of which he took himself.
Approximately 2,110 images were found by police on devices owned by Quirk, who lives at Prince’s Road in Douglas.
The images have been categorised using the Copine scale, which is used to measure the severity of images, with five being the most severe level.
Of these, 1,665 images were categorised at level one, 151 at level two, 169 at level three, and 125 at level four.
None were categorised at level five.
The images were downloaded between January 2010 and July 2022.