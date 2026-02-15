A 57-year-old Douglas man who denies making nuisance 999 calls has been remanded at the prison.
Jonathan Richard Fletcher appeared before magistrates on February 12, entering a not guilty plea to the allegation.
He’s accused of making three calls to emergency services on January 29.
It’s alleged he was ‘ranting’ about historic encounters with the police.
When officers arrived at his Mona Street flat they found the door open, and Mr Fletcher allegedly smelling of alcohol and intoxicated.
The prosecution opposed bail, stating that the defendant had significant previous similar convictions and bail breaches.
Mr Fletcher was represented by advocate Paul Rodgers.