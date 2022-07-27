Plasterer wasted 20 hours of police time

Subscribe newsletter
A plasterer who made a false report of burglary and that his car had been stolen has been sentenced to community service for wasting police time.
Christopher Michael Moore admitted the offence and was ordered by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to do 120 hours unpaid work.
The 35-year-old was said to have abandoned the scene of a road traffic collision and then made the false reports on January 3.
The false report was said to have resulted in 20 hours of police time being wasted investigating the matter.
He gave a ‘no comment’ interview after being arrested.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode handed in a letter of apology from Moore and a reference.
Mr Kermode asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea and to take into account that he had no convictions for six years.
The advocate said that Moore, who lives at Ballacross Road, Peel, was engaging with the drug and alcohol team.
Mr Kermode asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report for community service.
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes also ordered Moore to pay £125 prosecution costs by August 31.