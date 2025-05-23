The entirety of the A18 Mountain Road is to remain closed until at least midday tomorrow (Saturday).
It was closed today as the one way system was set up ahead of TT 2025, however the closure has now been extended beyond its 4.30pm deadline.
The affected section of the Mountain Road was resurfaced on Friday, May 2 after a private contractor accidentally spilled bituminous adhesive on the road.
However the Department has now confirmed that the Mountain Road, between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa, will remain closed overnight to ‘allow the newly repaired surface at Brandywell to harden and cure before being trafficked’.
A spokesperson said the road surface will be ‘subject to a final inspection mid morning tomorrow.’
If all is well, the road will reopen by midday, but will be one way from Ramsey in the direction of Douglas.