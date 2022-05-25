Police found 0.9 grams of cannabis in offender’s van

A 21-year-old man has been given a conditional discharge for possessing £18-worth of cannabis.

Kian Joseph Price pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 costs.

The court heard that he has two previous cautions so an alternative disposal was not available.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped a Nissan van on Peel Road in Douglas on April 21 at 9.30pm.

Price, who lives at Whitebridge Road, Onchan, was the driver and a search found 0.9 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £18, in the centre console of the vehicle.

He told police: ‘It is mine if it’s in the van.’

When interviewed at police headquarters, Price answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Defence advocate Stephen Wood asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and his co-operation at the scene.

The advocate said: ‘Mr Price appreciates he has previously had a shot across the bows.

‘He is remorseful for the embarrassment he’s caused to his parents. His mother is prepared to offer him a loan to pay off any financial penalty within seven days.’

Mr Wood said that his client was engaging with the drug and alcohol team.