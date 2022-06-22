Police were phoned to deal with duo fighting inside pub

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

Two men have been fined £400 each after a bar-room brawl at the Railway pub in Douglas.

Romas Kvedys admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, while Michal Andrej Lesnau pleaded guilty to the same offence as well as possessing cannabis.

Lesnau was fined an additional £100 for the drug offence.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police received a 999 call from the bar on Douglas quay on April 17 at 11pm, reporting that men were fighting inside.

When officers arrived, Kvedys, who lives at Beach Road, Port St Mary, and Lesnau, whose address is Derby Road, Ramsey, had left the scene.

CCTV footage was reviewed and showed 25-year-old Lesnau putting a man in a headlock, while Kvedys, who is 34, swung a punch at another customer.

A number of people became involved and Lesnau and Kvedys were pushed out of the pub.

The pair were found by police on Lord Street and subsequently arrested.

During a search of Lesnau, police found 0.2 grams of cannabis, valued by them at £4.

After being taken to police headquarters and interviewed, both men said they couldn’t remember anything about the night.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander represented both parties and said that the prosecution facts were accepted.

‘Both have little recollection,’ said the advocate. ‘Mr Lesnau’s recollection is that the melee was started by pushing by other patrons.’

Ms Alexander asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and co-operation with the police.

The court heard that both men have no previous convictions.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told the duo: ‘The danger with incidents such as this, on licensed premises, is that they can become out of hand.

‘Fortunately, you were removed from the premises before any great harm was caused either to yourselves or anyone else.’

Both men were also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.