A 35-year-old man will serve time in prison in default of non-payment of fines and prosecution costs.
Ryan Kneen appeared before magistrates on January 15, admitting threatening behaviour at the hospital.
He’d also previously admitted breaching a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice.
Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month probation order in relation to those two offences.
However, his advocate David Clegg, said that Kneen had no address to go to, and suggested allowing him to serve days at the prison in default of outstanding payment of fines and costs, which date back to 2021.
He will now serve 28 days, relating to £375 of his outstanding fines.
The latest offences occurred on December 19 and 28.
On December 19, police were called to Accident and Emergency, where Kneen had been swearing.
He continued to do so, despite police warnings, and was subsequently arrested.
On December 28, he was found at an address in Douglas, which he had been prohibited from going to by a Domestic Abuse Protection Notice.
Mr Clegg said that Kneen had made no threats at the hospital and had sworn three times, then been escorted out by officers.
Regarding the protection notice, Kneen claimed that he was at the address with the consent of the woman, and that she was opposed to the issuing of the notice.
Mr Clegg said that his client had no address, and that the one open space at probation accommodation, Tromode House, was needed for someone coming out of prison on licence.
He said that, if Kneen was released, he’d have to turn up at charity Housing Matters and hope for the best.
Mr Clegg said that the days in default for the current outstanding fines totalled six months, but suggested that Kneen could serve some of the days, while accommodation was sought.