Chips, Cheese and Gravy Day has become a firm favourite in the Manx calendar, taking place today, like every year, on the last Monday of January.
For many, it’s not just a celebration of a comfort-food classic, but also a welcome sign that the longest month of the year is finally drawing to a close.
For the 2026 event, The Terrace Chippy in Douglas has teamed up with Media Isle of Man to mark the occasion. Speaking ahead of the big day, chippy boss Mark Handley said preparations are already well underway.
‘It's going to be £6 this year for a portion, and that includes the diner, which is great value. The same down Port Erin chippy as well.
‘We aren’t doing deliveries.
‘We tried it the first year and had to stop. It was too busy. So we don't want to upset people with late deliveries. You just have to come to the shop to get it.’
Mark admitted the lunchtime rush can be intense, with demand increasing year on year: ‘It seems to get busier each year - just looking at what we needed there for the preparation, it's definitely seemed a bit busier last year.’
A big part of the dish’s appeal, he says, is its local roots.
‘It's the Manx spuds. It's that the cheese. I've had it in England and it never tastes the same. It's always better on the Isle of Man.’
Alex Parker, who has worked on and off at The Terrace for the past 10 years, believes the final touch can make or break the meal.
In his opinion, the key element is the salt and vinegar. After travelling and sampling similar dishes elsewhere, he agrees it’s the Manx cheddar that truly gives it its identity.
Mark, who’s been in the chippy game for decades said: ‘Some people don't like it, some people love it. It's just the way it is.’