A man who breached his early release licence the day after leaving prison has been put on probation for six months.
Forty-year-old Craig Phillip Teare admitted failing to abide by a curfew at the bail hostel Tromode House.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
A second charge, of breaching the licence, was dismissed, after the prosecution offered no evidence.
Teare was originally jailed in August 2024, for two years and nine months, after admitting sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a bus.
That happened in May 2024, when he boarded the same bus at the girl and initially asked her if she wanted to buy cocaine.
She told him she didn’t, but he then tried to kiss her, and put his hand under her top and on her leg.
The girl got off the bus, and was helped by another passenger.
She went to a pub, where she knew the manager, but Teare followed, grabbing her arm and asking her to go into the toilet with him.
The manager told him to leave.
He was also put on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely after the offence.
He was released early from prison in September 2025, but then had the release licence suspended for four months in October 2025, for failing to reside at Tromode House and possessing cocaine.
The latest breach was committed after he was released from prison on licence again on May 29 this year, but on May 30, failed to arrive back at the bail hostel by its 11pm curfew.
Teare, who still resides at Tromode House, was arrested at an address in Ballasalla two and a half hours later.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said there had been some family issues and Teare had sought comfort from an ex-partner.
Magistrates took no action regarding the early release licence, which will run until August 28.