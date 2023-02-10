A man who was involved in a fight outside the Rosemount pub has been fined £800 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Groundworker David Lee McGill, who is 43, admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
A second man, 27-year-old Curtis Thomas Mullholland, is charged with the same offence, as well as common assault.
He did not attend court, but a summons advising him of the court date could not be proved as served, so a new summons was issued with a rescheduled court date of March 9.
The court heard that it is alleged that Mr Mullholland was refused service at the Rosemount on Woodbourne Road, Douglas, on August 21, after staff reported him being too intoxicated.
He was outside the pub when he is alleged to have become involved in a verbal altercation with McGill.
They were accused of throwing punches at each other which prompted the pub’s designated official to try to intervene.
The landlord was then allegedly elbowed in the face, kneed in the groin, and had his hair pulled by Mr Mullholland.
Police arrived and it is alleged Mr Mullholland, whose last address was Clarence Terrace in Douglas, ran off but was later arrested.
McGill, who also lives at Clarence Terrace, was still in the pub as he had not been asked to leave.
The court heard that McGill’s last conviction was in 2017, for being drunk and disorderly.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Mr McGill accepts he was disorderly on licensed premises.
‘He’s not dealt with the situation the way he should have, but he was not the primary aggressor.
‘He initially tried to calm the situation. The designated official said that Mr McGill tried to move Mr Mullholland on.
‘Unfortunately it escalated and he accepted he should have walked away.’
Mr Peterson said that his client was often in the Rosemount and had never caused any trouble, and that the offence was back in August, with no further incidents.
Magistrates ordered McGill to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.