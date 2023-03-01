Zachary Thomas Hardy was also banned from entering licensed premises, and buying or being sold alcohol for four months.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to the area outside the Nag’s Head in Victoria Street, Douglas, on December 17 at 10.10pm.
Hardy was being restrained on the ground by security staff.
He was allowed up and spoken to by police, who told him to calm down.
Hardy was described as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes, and was said to be acting aggressively, gesturing towards the door staff.
Despite warnings, his behaviour continued and he was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, Hardy was interviewed and told police he had been at the pub with his brother.
He said he had drunk four pints and described himself as ‘merry’.
Hardy said that his brother had been escorted out by bouncers and he had felt the need to intervene.
He complained about one member of door staff, then said he had not been disorderly, and had only been acting in that manner as he felt he was being victimised by the police.
A probation report said that Hardy had a history of similar offending but had a very good work ethic.
He told probation that he had been struggling with his mental health.
The report recommended a period of probation as the most suitable sentence, saying that this would provide opportunities for Hardy to work with Motiv8 and a psychologist.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to follow the recommendation, saying that it would hopefully help Hardy to break the pattern of similar offending.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes told Hardy: ‘You made the mistake of many people in your situation, by stepping in to interfere with door staff and police officers.
‘I accept it was alcohol doing the talking that night.’
The probation order will run for 12 months.
Hardy, who lives at Harris Terrace, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, at a rate of £20 per week.