Punching plasterer’s victim needed stitches after attack

A 32-year-old plasterer has admitted punching a man outside Bordello, causing him actual bodily harm.

Karl Allen Cameron’s victim needed stitches inside and outside his mouth after the assault.

Cameron, who lives in Cronk y Berry in Douglas, is already on probation, which he was sentenced to in November for indecent exposure and attempted theft.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction for the ABH and committed Cameron to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Cameron was sitting outside Bordello on Loch Promenade, Douglas, on April 8 at 3.30am.

He was seen talking to the victim, but then punched him, causing him to fall to the ground, bleeding from the mouth.

Cameron was found later by police and arrested in an alleyway off Regent Street.

When interviewed at police headquarters he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Mr Kane said that Cameron had a number of violent assaults on his record and submitted that the case should be committed to the higher court for sentencing.

Cameron was jailed last year for nine months for the same offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers submitted that the case should remain in summary court for sentencing saying that his client’s drug and alcohol issues still needed considerable work with probation.

Mr Rodgers said that Cameron’s position was that a comment by the victim had offended him before the assault.

The advocate made an application for bail which was opposed by the prosecution.

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes refused bail on grounds that he has a history of committing offences while on bail and remanded Cameron in custody.