A 21-year-old man has been fined £560 for three motoring offences.
Owen Robert John Reed admitted failing to conform to a traffic direction, failing to wear a seat belt, and not displaying R plates.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with three penalty points and extended his R plate period by three months.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police were on patrol at Springfield Road in Douglas on August 24 at 10am.
They saw Reed, who lives at Heather Crescent in Douglas, driving a Ford Transit van at the junction with New Castletown Road. He went through a No Entry sign at speed and was also seen to not be wearing his seat belt.
Officers spoke to him and checks revealed that he should have been displaying R plates.
Reed opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and said: ‘It was just a silly decision. I was late for work.’
Magistrates fined him £200 for failing to conform to a traffic direction, £160 for not wearing a seat belt, and £200 for not displaying R plates.