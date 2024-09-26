Fifty-year-old John Dunne failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 67, nearly double the legal limit of 35.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He must pay the amounts immediately or face up to 70 days in prison.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a member of the public called police on September 22, at 10.47pm.
They reported that a Citroen Balingo van being driven on East Quay in Peel had struck another vehicle, and that they had concerns about the driver being drunk.
Officers located Dunne in the van and spoke to him at Derby Road.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words, and he failed a roadside breathalyser test.
After being taken to police headquarters, a further test produced the reading of 67.
During an interview, Dunne, whose address was given as Shore Road in Peel, admitted he had been drinking, saying he had consumed two pints and three double whiskies with lemonade.
He said that he felt as though he had clipped a wing mirror but didn’t see any damage.
Dunne said he thought he felt fine and that he wasn’t over the limit, adding that he was shocked by the reading of 67.
He said that he was a roofer from Liverpool, who was living at the Peel address while he worked there for a couple of weeks.
Ms Dodge said that no information had been provided regarding the wing mirror so no application for compensation could be made.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client was a self-employed roofer, who came to the island to work and was staying at the Peel address while the occupant was away.
Mr Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty and said that Dunne’s last conviction was 23 years ago.
The advocate said that his client appreciated that the fine would be made payable forthwith due to him not being a permanent resident.