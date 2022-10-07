Rowdy theatre-goer had to be restrained using Pava
An over-enthusiastic theatre-goer ended up being restrained using Pava spray outside the Gaiety, a court has heard.
Adam Alan Cowin got into a row with security during a performance of a show which had involved a ‘mock bar’.
The 37-year-old admitted resisting arrest after other charges, of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and being drunk and disorderly, were withdrawn by the prosecution.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks fined him £600 and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that Cowin was at the Gaiety on September 2 at 9pm.
He was sitting in the stalls and security were called after his behaviour was said to have become inappropriate and disturbing.
Cowin was described as ‘overdoing his audience participation’.
The stalls were said to have been made a licensed area at the time due to the show.
A security supervisor watched him for 10 minutes, then asked him to leave after his behaviour did not improve.
However, Cowin told the man: ‘I’m not going anywhere.’
The show was interrupted while he was ejected by security staff.
Cowin was said to have dug his feet into the ground as staff tried to remove him and said: ‘You’ve assaulted me.’
Police were called, once outside the theatre, and Cowin, who lives at The Bretney in Jurby, was described as smelling of alcohol and staggering.
He was shouting and swearing, saying: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong.’
Officers arrested him but he continued to shout and swear, despite several warnings about his behaviour.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘Mr Cowin was at a show. It was a musical production which apparently encourages audience participation.
‘It involves a mock-up bar. He would say he was enjoying himself, getting into the swing of things.
‘Perhaps he had misinterpreted how much audience participation was expected.
‘He accepts there was a bit of a struggle outside.’
Mr Kermode went on to say that Cowin had consumed a couple of drinks, but had also been on medication which had perhaps affected his behaviour.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s early guilty plea and said that, although he had quite a lot of previous convictions, he had not offended for four years.
‘Mr Cowin has significantly settled down,’ said Mr Kermode. ‘He wishes to apologise to the officers for getting upset.’
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.