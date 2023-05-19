A fishing company and a boat skipper have been charged with two offences.
The Star Fishing Company Limited, whose registered address is The South Pier, Oban, Scotland, is charged with failing to submit fishing logbook data by electronic means.
Kenneth John Ritchie, whose age was not given in court, of Tocher Street, MacDuff, Scotland, is charged with the same offence as well as a sea fishing licence offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain said that a summons had been successfully served on the company but no representative had appeared in court.
Mr Swain said that if no representative attended the next court date, there may be an application by the prosecution for the offence to be proved in their absence.
A summons advising Mr Ritchie of the court date could not be proved as served and a new summons was issued for him.
The case was adjourned for both parties until June 15.