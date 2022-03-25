Scuffle at a GP’s surgery lands groundworker with a criminal conviction

A groundworker has been fined £650 after getting into a scuffle during a visit to the doctor.

Michael Joshua Hall got angry after waiting for an hour and ended up in a fracas with another patient.

After admitting an offence of threatening behaviour, he was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Hall went to Snaefell surgery in Anagh Coar on February 22.

The 32-year-old was said to have been shouting and swearing, demanding to be seen.

Another member of the public who was waiting challenged him about his behaviour which prompted Hall to say: ‘I’ll see you outside.’

Hall, who lives at Laburnum Avenue, Douglas, was then said to have brought his foot up in an attempt to either kick or trip the other man and the pair ended up in a scuffle.

A doctor and reception staff managed to stop the fracas until police arrived.

When interviewed by police, Hall handed in a prepared statement saying he had gone to the surgery because he was feeling unwell and wanted a blood test. He blamed the other party for the scuffle occurring.

Mr Swain said that there had been no injuries and the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.

Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.

‘Mr Hall does fully accept the offence despite what he previously stated,’ said the advocate.

‘He tells me, at the time, he had been on the Ben my Chree from Heysham which arrived at around 7am.

‘He has gone straight to his appointment as he had run out of medication.

‘He has been at the surgery for around an hour and approached the staff. He was due to start work and had childcare issues.

‘Mr Hall accepts his behaviour was not acceptable.’

The court heard that had been on licence in relation to a previous sentence until December 17.