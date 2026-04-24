A number of sailings over the next few days have been rearranged due to tidal conditions, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed.
This morning’s (Friday) Manxman departure to Heysham had initially been brought forward from 8.30am to 7.30am. However, following a further review of tidal restrictions, the vessel left Douglas at 9am.
Changes have also been made to today’s return sailings, with the 1.45pm crossing to Douglas now due to depart at 3.15pm. This evening’s 7.45pm service has also been pushed back and will now leave at 9pm.
Further adjustments are planned over the weekend. Tomorrow morning’s (Saturday) 2.15am sailing will depart half an hour later than originally scheduled.
On Sunday, both daytime Manxman services have been brought forward by 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, the fast craft Manannan departed Douglas at 6.18am this morning and is expected to leave Liverpool at 11.15am for its return journey, arriving back in Douglas at around 2pm.
Passengers are advised to check the latest sailing information before travelling.