A 31-year-old shoplifter who stole three football onesies has been fined £450.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that Thompson, who lives in Lord Street, Douglas, went into the Marks and Spencer on November 16.
She was seen acting suspiciously and putting three children’s onesies into her bag.
She walked to the exit and tried to leave without paying but was stopped.
When police arrived, they heard her on her phone saying: ‘They’ve caught me shoplifting.’
During a police interview, Thompson said: ‘How could I be so stupid? I’m just really sorry and disgusted in myself.’
After admitting the theft in court, Thompson opted to represent herself, declining the use of a duty advocate.
She told magistrates: ‘I’m really disgusted in myself and embarrassed. I don’t know what came over me. It won’t happen again.’
Magistrates ordered her to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.