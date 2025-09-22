Oliver Franklin Quayle, of Victoria Road, Castletown, had previously been charged with provoking behaviour, which he had denied.
The incident took place on May 10 at Strand Road.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander said that the incident had been a short-lived physical altercation, and that a binding order had been agreed with the defence.
The 19-year-old was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who said that his client’s position was that he had been acting in self-defence.
The charge of provoking behaviour was dismissed after Quayle agreed to accept the binding order, which will run for 12 months, and has a recognisance of £250.