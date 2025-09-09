Mental health charity Isle Listen’s annual obstacle course race, Tough Mucka, returns next month on Sunday, October 5.
Taking place in the south of the island for the third year running, this year’s event will incorporate ‘Tough Mucka Junior’ for school-aged children, which took place separately last year.
Taking place in a new location on farmland just off Cronk Honnaa Road in Port Erin, obstacles this year include a giant slip and slide, an ancient castle and moat and, of course, some good old muddy ditches.
Sponsored by Island Escapes, and supported by other community partners, Tough Mucka provides vital fundraising for Isle Listen to support young people’s mental health.
Every penny raised from Tough Mucka funds the charity’s mental health education programme in schools, covering topics such as self-esteem, positive relationships and coping skills.
The obstacle course, tailored for each age group, is designed to be challenging, but approachable and good fun.
Isle Listen’s events coordinator and Tough Mucka founder Juan Christian said: ‘It’s my favourite time of year again, far better than Christmas!
‘I can’t wait to see the juniors rip around the circuit, followed by the senior race.
‘The new course should provide plenty of mud. The senior race has a choice of two distances again, both taking in stunning views of the south of the island.’
Juan continued: ‘I’d like to extend a huge thank you to lead sponsor Island Escapes, who are involved for the second year running .
‘Thanks also to our other sponsors and volunteers who have donated money, time, skills and materials to make the event a success.
‘Lastly, we of course couldn’t do it without the landowners, big thanks to them for all their time, hard work and being so accommodating.
‘Tough Mucka genuinely is a community collaboration and the new location has allowed us to add some new features and improve some of the classics.
‘There is nothing better than being out in the fresh Manx air with family and friends doing something so worthwhile for the Isle of Man.’
Commercial director at lead sponsor Island Escapes John Keggin added: ‘Being part of the community is at the heart of our business so we’re proud to continue the sponsorship of this great community event once more.
‘This year we also have an exciting prize draw to win a dream staycation worth up to £1,000 for just a £5 entry with all proceeds going to Isle Listen.’
Participants over the age of nine (school Year 5 and above) can register to take part, and there is no upper age limit. Entries cost £40 for the main Tough Mucka and £8 for the junior event.
Registration fees increase at midnight on Thursday, September 11, with final registrations closing on Friday, September 26.
Participants can also order official t-shirts, as well as purchase a ticket for the £1,000 Island Escapes voucher prize draw on the website.