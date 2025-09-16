An island metal health charity is organising a fundraising sea dip in Port Erin this weekend.
Isle Listen’s event takes place at 9.30am on Sunday (September 21), the dap before the autumn equinox.
Following in the footsteps of the charity’s popular ‘Mindful Morning’, it has planned a relaxed morning of wellbeing, extending beyond a dip in the sea.
For a ticket price of £10 per person, the event includes a guided meditation before and after the dip with mindfulness teacher Mike Kewley, a hot drink afterwards, Kishtey Çheh sauna access, plus a goody bag with a handmade soy wax candle from Imvelo Candle Co.
Speaking of the event, Steven Downward, fundraising Lead at Isle Listen said: ‘We host our sea dip events twice a year and they are always such a positive community event.
‘They really bring people together and promote wellbeing. This time we’re delighted to try something new, playing on the autumnal theme and encouraging dippers to enjoy a wholesome morning, with the added meditation added to bring calm and focus.
‘Events like these are integral to our fundraising calendar, and we are so grateful to sponsor Ramsey Crookall for its support.
‘Whilst we now have some commissioned services, fundraising is still incredibly important to our mission of providing preventative mental health education across our island’s schools.
‘With support from our community we are able to deliver our programme to just over 10,000 young people per year, teaching valuable lessons such as coping skills and positive relationships.
‘Without fundraising income, we would not be able to continue offering this service, so if you’re thinking about dipping for the first time, this is another great reason to take part.’
If you’d like to take part in Sea Dip for Solstice, you can register on the Isle Listen website here: https://www.islelisten.im/sea-dip/