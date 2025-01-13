A taxi driver has been remanded at the Isle of Man Prison in Jurby after being accused of having £27,500 worth of cocaine.
Forty-year-old Karl Bennett appeared before magistrates on Thursday, January 9.
He is charged with possessing the class A drug with intent to supply it, but is yet to enter a plea to the charge.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that it is alleged that Mr Bennett was driving a vehicle which was stopped by police on January 7.
A search of the car found 80 grams of what is suspected to be cocaine.
In total, it is alleged that 272.5 grams of cocaine has been seized, which is valued by police at £27,500.
The defendant was represented in court by duty advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked for an adjournment until January 16, to allow time to go through the case papers.
The advocate made a bail application for her client, but this was opposed by the prosecution, with Ms Dodge saying that the sentencing starting point for the amount of drugs allegedly found is 10 years.
Ms Dodge said that there was a risk that the defendant may fail to surrender or commit further offences, as there may now be a drug debt.
Ms Shimmin said that her client was born in the Isle of Man, had family ties here, and no previous convictions.
She said that he had no passport and was willing to report to a police station three or four times a week if granted bail.
Magistrates refused the bail application and Mr Bennett, who lives at Cronk Grianagh Estate, is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.