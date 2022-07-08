Taxi driver committed to higher court in death case

A 66-year-old taxi driver has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery facing a charge of causing death by careless driving.

David Evans entered a ‘no plea’ response to the charge via video link from the prison where he is currently on remand.

He is also charged with failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, and an act against public justice.

The case was previously adjourned while a pathology report was awaited.

This has been received but defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that a pathologist for the defence would now consider the report.

Ms Myerscough requested an adjournment, which was opposed by prosecuting advocate Roger Kane.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks refused the adjournment and ruled that matters would proceed to committal.

He declined summary court jurisdiction and Mr Evans, who lives at Tynwald Street in Douglas, will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.

The allegations relate to the death of Mrs Carolyn Buchan.

Seventy-three-year-old Mrs Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20.