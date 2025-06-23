Motorists returning to their cars at the former Lord Street bus station site in Douglas were met with cryptic notes which read ‘all good things come to an end’ on Sunday evening, as access to the unmanaged car park was officially shut off.
The site, long used as an unofficial free parking space, was notorious for chaos, with no markings or layout, drivers often found themselves blocked in.
Despite its popularity, it wasn’t technically a car park at all.
Now, vehicles had to be cleared by 6pm on Sunday as developers prepare to break ground on a long-awaited 14-storey redevelopment project.
Locked barriers have since been installed, with the site closed to the public, despite around 15 cars remaining as the Examiner went to press.
Lord Street Development SPV Limited, the company behind the scheme, says it is in the final stages of the planning process and hopes to begin construction before the end of the year.
The proposed development, billed as a ‘landmark, leisure-led mixed use scheme’, will include a four-screen cinema, 85 residential apartments, commercial units, offices, and new bus station facilities.
Controversially, one apartment block will rise to 14 storeys, making it one of the tallest buildings in Douglas.
A previous planning application, which included a hotel, seven-screen cinema, and multistorey car park, was approved in 2019 but later lapsed.
A new application was submitted last month following the death of Mervyn Smith of Wyttavvin Ltd.
A spokesperson said: ‘Despite delays caused by Covid, planning challenges, and the sudden death of a key team member, we remain committed to delivering a vibrant new space for Douglas and the wider island.’
The new bus hub will include indoor waiting areas and a driver welfare suite.