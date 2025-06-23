More than 200 people have signed a petition to save the Marks & Spencer café in Douglas from closure, just hours after it was launched.
The petition was created on Sunday by Douglas resident Caroline Arvensis following M&S’s announcement that the café inside its Drumgold Street store would shut as part of a major revamp.
The decision has sparked concern among locals, particularly those who view the café as an important community space.
The popular high street chain says the redevelopment will focus on modernising the store and expanding the food hall by a third, with the aim of creating a ‘fresh and modern shopping experience’ for customers.
It is set to be the biggest refurbishment of the Douglas store since it opened in 1996.
Although M&S has confirmed there will be no job losses, and café staff will be redeployed within the store, many are disappointed by the loss of what they see as a vital social space.
For Caroline Arvensis, the petition is deeply personal.
‘Five years ago, my mum suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her mobility,’ she explained.
‘The M&S café in Douglas has become a haven for her.
‘My dad can drop her off close to the entrance on the first floor, where she knows she has enough space to manoeuvre comfortably.’
She added: ‘This café holds deeply personal memories for me. It’s somewhere my family visits, especially when I come home for Christmas. It’s not just a café, it’s a community hub where people come together to combat loneliness and foster connections.’
The café first opened in 2004 and was extended in 2017, with seating expanded to 140 and an additional 600 square feet added.
Its central location, accessibility, and inclusive design have made it a popular spot for elderly customers, parents with young children, and people with mobility needs.
‘The closure will adversely affect many Manx individuals,’ said Caroline.
‘It offers a safe, accessible space for those with mobility challenges, elderly people facing isolation, and mums with prams looking for a welcoming environment.’
Her petition urges M&S to reconsider its decision.
‘We might not change their mind,’ she said, ‘but we can let them know the decision is unwanted.’
Many supporters have left heartfelt messages on the petition, echoing her concerns.
One commenter wrote: ‘This café is more than just a place to grab a drink, it’s where I’ve seen people reconnect, where friendships form, and where people who live alone find comfort.’
The news follows the recent closure of the Waterstones café in April, another blow to accessible community spaces in Douglas.
A spokesperson for Marks & Spencer previously said: ‘As part of the redevelopment of our Douglas store, we will be closing the current café to allow us to expand other departments, including the foodhall. There will be no job losses.’
But for Caroline and the petition’s growing number of signatories, the closure represents the loss of something far greater than a few tables and chairs.