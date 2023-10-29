A teenager who drove into a lamp post has been fined £600 for careless driving.
Lisa Callow was also banned from driving for six months under the totting up process.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were called to Johnny Watterson Lane on July 28, at 12.15am, after a report of a single vehicle accident.
Callow’s Vauxhall Corsa had hit a lamp post with the car’s airbags being deployed.
The 17-year-old was outside the car and a breathalyser test proved negative.
On August 2, she went to a voluntary police interview and said that she had been driving over the mountain towards Douglas.
She said that she thought she had hit the kerb, then over-corrected which caused her to hit the post.
Callow already had seven points on her licence, imposed in January after she hit a wall near Glen Mooar and failed to stop.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that Callow, who lives at Ballacraine in St John’s, had only passed her test earlier this year.
He said that the previous offence had been committed while the defendant was a learner driver.
‘She accepts she wasn’t sufficiently familiar with the road and should have taken more care,’ said the advocate.
Mr Rodgers asked the court to impose a number of points which would not take Callow to the 12, which meant she would be banned automatically.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that the normal amount of points for the careless driving offence was six and that she did not feel she could impose any less than five, bearing in mind Callow had been involved in a second accident in under a year.