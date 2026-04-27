Seventeen-year-old Alex George Knight admitted the offence and also had his license endorsed with three points.
Prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis told the court that police saw Knight driving a Lexus IS 200 on Bay View Road in Port St Mary on October 18.
They stopped him due to an issue with the exhaust but then found numerous defects.
At the test centre, an examiner deemed it unroadworthy.
Knight, of Station Park, Colby, said he hadn’t been using the car, and was only taking it to pick up a part for it.
He'll pay the fine, plus £50 prosecution costs, at a rate of £100 per month.