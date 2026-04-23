A charity car wash has raised £525 for the Port St Mary branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
The volunteer crew at the station gave up their time to support the car wash, which took place last week outside the Port St Mary RNLI station on Lime Street.
A spokesperson from the branch commented: ‘We are extremely grateful to all those who were there on the day to support the event.
‘Support from the community plays a vital role in helping the crew remain ready to respond when lives are at risk, and your donations directly support the work of the RNLI - the charity that saves lives at sea. Thank you.’