Officers say they are aware of social media posts which appear to encourage underage drinking during the period.
While there are offences relating to the purchase and supply of alcohol to those under 18, police say their main concern is the safety of young people.
In a message to parents, they are urging families to speak to their children about staying safe and looking out for themselves and others.
Police have also said they will be paying particular attention to certain areas over the coming days.
They warned that if a young person is found in a condition where they are unable to keep themselves safe, parents or guardians will be contacted and asked to collect them.
Families are being asked to ensure they are contactable and able to collect their child if required, to avoid placing additional pressure on emergency services.