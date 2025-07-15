A teenage girl from Peel has been bound over to keep the peace after a fight in Strand Street in Douglas.
Seventeen-year-old Kelsie Whipp, of Heathfield Drive, appeared before magistrates recently.
She was initially charged with common assault, but that was withdrawn after she agreed to accept the binding order.
Whipp was involved in an altercation with another teenage girl on December 19, in Strand Street, opposite Wellington Street.
She accused the girl of talking about her, and Whipp was said to have pulled the complainant’s hair and scratched her face as they fought on the ground.
The binding order will run for 12 months.