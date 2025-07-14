A 59-year-old who pulled a woman to the ground by her hair, then bit her leg, has been put on probation for a year.
Christine Fair admitted common assault and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises after the incident which began at the Albert Hotel in Douglas.
Her husband, 62-year-old Andrew Davie Fair, admitted provoking behaviour and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises, and was fined £1,000 by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
The Douglas couple, who had been out celebrating a Christening, were also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs each.
The licensee said that they saw Christine Fair punch the complainant’s partner in the stomach multiple times near the toilets, so they stepped in to separate them.
The Fairs were then said to have both hurled abuse at the complainant’s partner, and were asked to leave the pub.
They did so, however they continued to loiter outside.
The complainant then came out and Christine Fair was said to have approached and grabbed her by the hair.
The victim managed to stand up, but Fair then bit her on the leg.
The victim then got into a car, while Fair banged on the window as she left.
Meanwhile, the complainant’s friend was said to have been involved in an altercation with Andrew Fair.
A probation report said that Ms Fair has experienced difficulties in recent years and said that she had no recollection of the assault.
The report assessed Ms Fair, who had no previous convictions, as a low risk of offending.
Both defendants were represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
He said that Ms Fair had limited recollection of the incident due to her intoxication, but she had accepted responsibility for her actions and pleaded guilty.
Mr Glover said that she was ashamed and embarrassed, and wanted to apologise to the victim.
The advocate said that Mr Fair’s actions had been less serious, but he also had little recollection of events.
He was said to be employed as a doorman, as well as doing retail work.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Ms Fair: ‘The incident that led to your offending was clearly fuelled by alcohol.
‘You started out celebrating a Christening, but it has descended into unseemly behaviour and violence.’
Addressing Mr Fair, the Deputy High Bailiff said: ‘Your behaviour, whilst also completely unacceptable, was less serious.
‘However, you work as a doorman, you should know better.’
Christine Fair will pay her prosecution costs at a rate of £10 per week, while Andrew Fair will pay his fine and costs at a rate of £50 per month.